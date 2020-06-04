Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for June 8, 2020

June 8, 2020
Special Meeting
3pm
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. FLAG SALUTE
III. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Approval of May 26, 2020 Meeting Minutes
C. Approval of Payments
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)
V. POSSIBLE ACTION A. Award of Contract No. 2020-343, Gangway Replacement
VI. INFORMATION
A. Continuation of Resolution No. 20-03 Declaring Local Emergency and Delegation of Authority
B. Harbor Square Building No. 3 Update
C. Properties Report
D. Interim Operations Report
VII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT
VIII. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS
IX. EXECUTIVE SESSION
X. ADJOURNMENT
To observe social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Port of Edmonds Commission room will be closed for Commission meetings until further notice. The public is welcome to attend meetings remotely via Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/2091238949 or +1 253 215 8782 US (audio only)
Meeting ID: 209 123 8949
For remote Commission meetings, public comments can be made via Zoom during the public comments portion or emailed before the meeting to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org.
