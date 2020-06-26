Edmonds Port Commission special meeting agenda: June 29, 2020

June 29, 2020

4pm Zoom

Special Meeting

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Approval of June 8, 2020 Meeting Minutes

C. Approval of Payments

D. Dry Standpipe Repair G & H Docks

E. Resolution 20-04, Replacing Previous Bank Signatory Authorization with New Bank Signatory Authorization

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

V. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Proclamation Honoring the Service of Marla Kempf

B. Harbor Square Building No. 3 Change Orders 10 and 11

VI. INFORMATION

A. Continuation of Resolution 20-03, Declaring Local Emergency and Delegation of Authority

B. State Audit Reports for 2018 & 2019

C. Harbor Square Building No. 3 Progress Update

VII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

VIII. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

IX. EXECUTIVE SESSION

X. ADJOURNMENT

To observe social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Port of Edmonds Commission room will be closed for Commission meetings until further notice. The public is welcome to attend meetings remotely via Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949 or Audio + 1 253 215 8782 US

Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

For remote Commission meetings, public comments can be made via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will entered into the official public record.

— Sponsored by Port of Edmonds