Edmonds restauranteurs, merchants thrilled with Phase 2 green light

“This is really exciting,” said Edmonds restauranteur Shubert Ho in a Friday telephone interview shortly after the official announcement that Snohomish County received approval to enter Phase 2 of the Safe Start program, and take its first cautious steps on the road to reopening. “We’ve heard that this might be coming for several days. We’ve done some preliminary preparation already, but now we can move ahead and get back to feeding folks.”

With several restaurants and a large staff to run them, Ho — who along with Andrew Leckie owns FeedMe Hospitality and Restaurant Group— isn’t going to be able to open his main restaurants immediately. Mar·ket however remains open with enhanced seating on the patio.

“I’ll need to hire folks back, and get everything in place — ensure proper distancing, have enough PPE (personal protective equipment) on hand, and just know we are abiding by all Phase 2 guidelines,” he added. “We want to be sure we’re doing it right to protect the public and our employees, so we don’t want to rush into it. Look for opening early next week, with reservations highly suggested.”

One thing Ho is doing to help ensure distancing is constructing solid wood partitions to separate tables. In addition to providing an impermeable barrier that will guard against infection, these will enhance customer privacy by creating a small personal dining booth that — in accordance with the Phase 2 guidelines — will be limited to groups of no more than five. These have already been deployed at Mar·ket.

Across the street, Paula and Niko Raptis, owners of The Loft, spent their Friday afternoon busily arranging tables and getting ready to serve their customers immediately.

“We’re set to open for dinner at 4 p.m. today,” said Paula. “We’ll have a limited menu, but the tables are set and we’re ready to host your dinner. It’s great to be back!”

And it’s not just restaurants.

Andy Cline of Cline Jewelers is looking forward to moving from curbside service to once again inviting customers into his store.

“At the start we’ll limit it to two customers at a time to maintain proper distance,” he explained. “We have sneeze guards in place by the counters, and will be suggesting that our customers also wear masks.”

Cline advises that anyone planning to visit the store call first and book a time rather than just drop in. “That way you’ll ensure that you get in and won’t be waiting outside,” he added.

Beth Sanger, owner of Ombu Salon + Spa, has been anticipating reopening for weeks.

“We are so excited,” she said. “We’ve rearranged the salon, and moved out half of our stations for operating at half capacity and maintaining distance.”

Job one for Sanger will be rescheduling appointments for those whose slot was cancelled due to the COVID shutdown. If you want an appointment, she suggests calling the salon. “We want to get all our previous appointments rescheduled before we open up online booking again,” she explained.

Sanger is targeting Tuesday to reopen her doors. She says her employees are more than ready to come back and start serving customers again.

And if you’re looking for new outfit to celebrate reopening, but don’t have a lot to spend, starting Tuesday you can head over to the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store in Westgate Plaza. According to an announcement issued Friday, the store will be open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Masks will be required, and they caution that they may have to limit the number of customers at any one time.

