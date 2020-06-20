Edmonds rings in summer solstice with a car-free Main Street

Saturday morning Edmonds opened its arms – and three blocks of Main Street – to citizens and visitors as it rolled out an idea that’s been gaining lots of local attention lately.

Car-free downtown plazas, the norm in many European cities, is a concept that is picking up traction among many in Edmonds, who see it as a way to bring the community together, attract more day-trippers to town, and boost business all at the same time. Advocates point to other benefits including promoting a more active lifestyle, reducing auto emissions, and increasing property values. Others are concerned about the possible negative effects of loss of parking and direct vehicle access to local businesses on the local economy.

Mayor Mike Nelson championed the idea of a pilot project as a way to “test drive” the concept by creating a pedestrian-only zone on Main Street between 6th and 3rd Avenues, but keep the north-south streets open to traffic.

“We hope restaurants will open up sidewalk seating, and retail stores can bring items outdoors,” Nelson said. “Our goal is to provide more space for people to walk, dine and shop — safely as we will encourage use of masks and appropriate social distancing. If people respond well, then it may become a regular weekend summer closure.”

By the time the barricades went up on Saturday morning, the sun was breaking through the clouds and people began gathering, most wearing masks and taking care to maintain safe social distancing. By noon tables lining the streets were filled with people enjoying lunch, coffee, drinks and abundant people-watching.

The closure is in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday to accommodate the dinner and evening crowd, and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

