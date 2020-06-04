Edmonds salon owners join forces to develop reopening protocols

While Edmonds’ beauty businesses are eager to restart services, it isn’t as simple as hanging an “open” sign on the door.

Amid the COVID-19 reality, there’s a long list of new guidelines on everything from sanitizing standards to the number of clients allowed in a space.

These lengthy and sometimes ambiguous new requirements led Ombu Salon owner Beth Sanger to reach out to several downtown businesses, forming an impromptu support group where members can share ideas and divvy up research and preparation tasks. As Snohomish County prepares for phase 2, businesses like Ombu are navigating a complex new reality where teamwork not only bolsters spirits, but also helps businesses establish a new roadmap.

“In times like these, rather than look at each other as competition, the division of work has been a real godsend,” Sanger said. “We’re making sure we have all the pieces of this really big puzzle.”

Reaching out

With her salon shuttered since the stay-at-home order began in March, Sanger paid close attention to the planned phased reopening. She also watched what was happening with salons in other states — including some concerning proposals such as hanging shower curtains between stalls.

“The idea of sanitizing shower curtains between clients seemed crazy,” she said.

On video conference calls with the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, she met Olivia Brown-Latham, the founder of the Seattle Sugar Spa in Edmonds. Sanger also had personal contacts from The Refinery Salon and Slate Salon and Spa. She reached out to see if they’d be interested in connecting. Everyone said yes.

The group of five women divided up responsibilities, each taking on a task. One called the state and industries labor office, clearing up ambiguities in the new guidelines. Others figured out a plan for sanitizing and how to respond if there was a possible contamination. Someone else designed signs with the necessary verbiage for front doors and employee areas.

“Having five of us each take on one piece is going to make it a lot easier in the end,” Sanger said. “Everyone is hardworking, thorough, and generous with what they’ve shared.”

The local collaboration provided a great way to whittle down an “enormous amount of information” into organized chunks, said Cecilia Fisher, the owner of Slate.

Over Facebook messenger and Google documents, they shared sources for buying aprons, masks and cleaning products. They also divided up questions that required official clarification such as: Can you use a diluted soap solution with water to clean stations before applying the sanitizer? How do you calculate the reduced occupancy? What are the rules for private rooms? What about rooms without doors?

The small group also brainstormed ideas for how previously unused spaces could be transformed to allow more clients.

“We all had enough room to get creative and use other spaces we wouldn’t have normally used for hair,” Fisher said.

Navigating desperate times

The camaraderie and collaboration followed what has been a tough time for Slate and many other businesses, Fisher said. As a single mother of three, Fisher was focused on how to survive and not lose her business. At the same time, she worried about struggling coworkers who were depleting their own savings, one down to the last $88 in their savings account and another newly on food stamps.

“It was very stressful and very emotional,” she said. “It got really desperate.”

When unemployment and other government aid finally came through, it was a relief for everyone, she said. She’s put some of those funds toward the building’s June lease, easing the burden on coworkers who rent their stations from her.

Like Sanger, she’s been keeping up on the latest news, calling the governor’s office every few days to get updates on reopening dates. And, she’s been watching the official COVID-19 numbers to see when the county can enter the next phase.

Fisher said she’s confident her staff will be responsible with the new guidelines and regulations since everyone has a shared goal: keep working and stay safe. But she does worry how clients will respond to the new environment and if people will stay home when they’re sick.

Before the pandemic, it wasn’t uncommon for people to come to an appointment when they were ill, explaining away their symptoms as allergies or being “on the tail end” of an illness. She also worries about customers who may challenge the new protocols, “the one who believes this is just a hoax and will give us a hard time and make us feel bad for asking them to wash hands and wear masks.”

To address that possibility, she’s working with the front desk staff to make sure they’re friendly yet frank: “We’re following the governor’s regulations and we need you to follow the rules, too.”

A new reality

Despite Edmonds’ prolific salon scene – there are more than a dozen in downtown alone—there hasn’t been much of a community among salon owners, other than a quick hello at the coffee shop.

Perhaps the connections forged during the pandemic will change that.

Just last week, the five-person group had their first in-person, socially-distanced, mask-wearing meeting at Slate. The group was having such a good time that it was hard to stay on track, Fisher said, laughing.

Along with the serious changes ahead, salon owners are also bracing for three-month grow outs and botched, DIY hair dye.

“It was fun to get together and it was nice to talk shop,” Fisher said. “I hope we develop some friendship out of this in the end,” she said.

