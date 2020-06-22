Edmonds School District High School Students of the Month May 2020

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Anna Marohn

Mother’s Name: Arwen Valdez

Father’s Name: James Marohn

Interests: I enjoy hobbies such as crocheting, cooking, fashion, and makeup. I’m passionate about social justice and intersectional feminism.

Education Goals: I’m going to attend Edmonds College and get a liberal arts degree, then transfer to the University of Washington to continue my education there.

Future Career Goals: I’m interested in either a career in marketing or user experience design.

Edmonds Heights K-12

Avery Busig

Mother’s Name: Jean Busig

Father’s Name: Steven Busig

Athletics: Dance team

Honors: Edmonds Community College honor roll

Educational Goals: I plan to finish my associate’s degree at Edmonds Community College.

Career Goals: To pursue a career in editorial photography.

Hannah Taylor

Mother’s name: Andrea Taylor

Father’s name: Dennis Taylor

GPA: 3.3

Clubs & Activities: Girl Scouts for 14 years, musical theater for eight years

Athletics: Volleyball off and on for nine years

Honors: 18-Star International Honor Thespian Scholar

Awards: Five-time Top Girl Scout Cookie Seller Award winner

Community Service: I’ve been doing community service projects through girl Scouts since I was 4, by hosting and cooking dinners at churches, making treats for animal shelters, cleaning up beaches and donating over a hundred pounds of textiles including clothes, shoes and rags.

Current Employment: I’m a nanny for a 5-year old and 2-year-old.

Future Educational Goals: I plan on continuing my education first at a community college in Chicago, then moving on to a university to pursue a degree in psychology.

Future Career Goals: I hope to one day become a child therapist to try and help as many people as possible.

Edmonds-Woodway High

Hyo Song

Mother’s name: Young Kim

Father’s name: John Song

GPA: 3.78

Clubs & Activities: Swim team captain, DECA – secretary’ Asian Pacific Union (APSU) publicity officer

Athletics: Club swim team (SRST) – Stingray Swim Team, EWHS Girls Swim Team

Honors: National Honors Society (NHS), Full IB Candidate

Awards: President’s Volunteer Award – Gold

Significant School Project: One Helping Hand At A Time – One Helping Hand at a Time is a school organization run by students at Edmonds Woodway High School who want to provide those who are in less fortunate situations with basic necessities for living. Rather than just providing them with money, the students in our organization put the funds we collect towards products that are reduced in price because they are sold in bulk. We personally make care packages that are hand delivered to those in Seattle who need them. These care packages are full of snacks, blankets, toiletries among other things that are highly priced in the convenience stores of Seattle. Our students want to make sure that even the people living outside our community are well cared for because those who we provide with this service are still part of the Seattle community.

Current Employment: I am not currently employed but I worked as a lifeguard and swim instructor at the Lynnwood Recreation Center the past 4 years

Future Educational Goals: I want to major in economics

Future Career Goals: I want to acquire a job that requires traveling frequently!

Anything else we should know? Not sure what to put here so I’ll insert a fun fact! I was born in South Korea and immigrated here when I was in elementary school.

Dominic Nye

Mother’s name: Michelle Nye

Father’s name: Timothy Nye

GPA: 3.93051

Clubs & Activities: Jazz Band I, Mello-Aires, Tri-M

Honors: I am a full IB student, and also a part of National Honor Society

Awards: Sweepstakes winner of the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival Solo Voice category competition In 2018 and 2020.

Educational Goals: I plan on studying Voice at Berklee College of Music.

Career Goals: Touring and recording musician.

Anything else we should know? I am heavily involved in the music department at my school, and also take private lessons on both saxophone and voice.

Lynnwood High School

Chelsy Macias-Araiza

Mother’s Name: Olga Araiza

Father’s Name: Alejandro Zurita

Clubs & Activities: DECA

Athletics: Track & Basketball

Awards: Marketing Student of the Month (Last year) Student Employee award (this year)

Significant School Project: Decorating the Student Store!

Current Employment: Canyon Hills Community Church

Future Educational Goals: Four-year university or community college (Central Washington State University or Edmonds Community College.)

Career Goals: I want to be an English Teacher!

Anything else we should know? I run the student store along with my best friend Maya Morehouse.

Meadowdale High School

Priscilla Huerta

Mountlake Terrace High School

Nathanael Rivera Grau

Mother’s Name: Rosalyn Grau

Father’s Name: Miguel A. Rivera

GPA: 3.23

Clubs & Activities: ASB

Athletics: Boys Swim

Current Employment: Double D Meats

Educational Goals: To be an artist.

Career Goals: To serve in the United States Marine Corps

Kaley Giboney

Mother’s Name: Karin Giboney

Father’s Name: Kevin Giboney

GPA: 3.9

Clubs & Activities: President of Creative Writing Club and Dungeons and Dragons Club, and a senior member of Eco Club.

Awards: Washington State Science and Engineering Fair Third Place Award; Letters about Literature, Honorable Mention.

Community Service: Helped coach a girls youth soccer team; volunteered at local yearly events such as the Mill Creek Festival and National Night Out; wrapped gifts for Holly House and Kids in Transition, and participated in various clean-ups and gardening events.

Significant School Project: Life in Space: The Influence of Near-Space Altitudes on K-12 Escherichia Coli Bacteria. My partner and I sent E. Coli bacteria to the stratosphere in a weather balloon with background exposure to antibiotics. When our samples were retrieved we plated them against our ground samples to test if microgravity conditions affected the development of antibiotic resistance.

Educational Goals: To major in biology and double major or minor in English/creative writing as part of Western Washington University’s Honors Program and Biology Distinguished Scholars Program.

Career Goals: Something related to STEM or biology, maybe working in the lab or morgue.

Anything else we should know? I never thought I’d be honored like this and I would like to thank all of my teachers for getting me to where I am today.

Scriber Lake High

Yahaira Souza

Mother’s Name: Norma Perez

GPA: 2.7477

Clubs & Activities; Chess Club, Revolution Roots, ASB and I took part in teen action events.

Athletics: Girls wrestling as a freshman.

Honors: I completed honors English

Awards: Rotary Student of the Month.

Significant School Project: Interviewing students on how music impacted them was significant to me.

Educational Goals: Complete Shoreline Community College, then see what’s on my mind next.

Career Goals: Tattoo artist/musician

Anything else we should know? I’m doing my best. Thank you!

David Lopez

Mother’s Name: Davila Garcia

Father’s Name: Alvaro Lopez

GPA: 2.89

Athletics: Football and soccer

Awards: History and Math

Significant School Project: CBLs

Educational Goals: To keep learning in schooling if possible

Career Goals: Go to college to study engineering or medicine.

Anything else we should know? I love learning and achieving new, successful things in life. I like helping if I can in any way.