Edmonds School District’s free summer meal distribution begins Monday, June 29

Starting the week of Monday, June 29, the Edmonds School District will be continuing its free meal kits for all children ages 1 to 18 years old through the summer.

All families with children in the area are invited to use the food program, regardless of their financial situation.

Summer meal distribution will look a little different, the school district said, as most of the distribution locations will provide families with a week’s worth of food for each child. Check out the Summer 2020 meal pickup locations flier for more specific details.