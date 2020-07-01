Edmonds TOPS club celebrates 55th anniversary

The Edmonds TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) club is celebrating its 55th anniversary, and the club leader Laurie Dressler says members — who continue to meet remotely — are seeing weight loss success even while staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Dressler, TOPS is a weight loss support group that has been in existence since 1948. The Edmonds group, established in July 1965, is one of the oldest TOPS groups in the state, she says.

She says TOPS is different from other weight loss programs because of the support provided. This includes information about nutrition and health, both through meetings and via TOPS.org), and games and contests, plus the support and encouragement of others seeking to lose weight. Those who have lost weight and reached their goal graduate and become “KOPS” — those who Keep Off Pounds Sensibly.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Edmonds TOPS club has been meeting weekly via Zoom and stays in touch by phone.