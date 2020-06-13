Edmonds Waterfront Center faces financial challenges due to COVID-19

With construction interrupted for six weeks due to COVID-19 restrictions and the withdrawal of a major pledge, the new Edmonds Waterfront Center is facing an additional $700,000 shortfall in its budget.

Edmonds Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson said Friday that the two-month interruption of the construction schedule, along with new COVID-19 protocols, added about $200,000 to the cost of the 26,000-square-foot building that will replace the former Edmonds Senior Center at 220 Railroad Ave. In addition, a major donor, Operation Military Family Cares, said it will not be able to fulfill its $500,000 pledge to the center construction because of fundraising difficulties during the pandemic.

Together, those two circumstances will require the center to raise an additional $700,000. The Waterfront Center so far has raised $13.6 million toward the total $16.5 million cost of the new building. In addition to providing programs for seniors during the day, the center will be used by the city for multigenerational programming and will also be available for private rentals such as weddings and other events.

Johnson said the additional fundraising needs will not affect the construction schedule of the center, which is set to open this fall.

“We have a $2 million construction line of credit that can be used if necessary, as a backstop for delays in fundraising,” Johnson said. “We are presently on track to complete construction in October.” The center will also receive an additional $850,000 from the State of Washington between now and August, he added.

“We are happy to be back under construction and pleased with the progress being made on the project,” said Edmonds Senior Center Board President Gary Haakenson. “but this news comes as a big hit for us.”

Mike Schindler, executive director of Operation Military Family Cares, which was the organization forced to withdraw its pledge, said, “This is the first time in our history we have not been able to fulfill a pledge. Several large organizations that were open to partnering on this pledge are no longer in a position to help. Like so many nonprofits, due to COVID-19, we are having to adapt. We will continue to support the Edmonds Waterfront on a program level.”

According to Johnson, the center has $684,265 in outstanding individual pledges representing gifts from 24 donors. Eight are senior center board members or staff. “We are in regular contact with our donors,” he said.

Even with the lost pledge of $500,000, the Waterfront Center has raised $13.6 million and collected $12,065,735 (89%) of those pledges, he said.

Despite the loss of the Operation Military Family Cares pledge, “we remain fully committed to serving veterans and their families at the new Waterfront Center building,” Johnson said. “We plan to host the Hero Café for veterans in partnership with the Edmonds Food Bank and continue our work with VFW and American Legion. In addition, we plan to provide in-office and tele-medicine behavioral health services in our health and wellness clinic.”

Veterans will be welcome and encouraged to participate in the full scope of services offered at the center, he added.

As for how the center plans to raise the remaining money, Johnson noted that the organization had $2 million in sponsor requests pending prior to the pandemic. “We hope those requests will be considered once the community begins to settle into our new normal,” he said. Community members continue to support the center’s solar initiative, purchasing solar panels for $1,000 each, he explained, and the center will pursue foundations that are considering requests to mitigate the negative impact of COVID-19 on area nonprofits.

“In the end, we anticipate most of the funding to come from individuals. We will not stop until every dollar is raised,” he said.