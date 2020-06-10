Edmonds-Woodway honors student-athlete college signees via video

Edmonds-Woodway High School usually hosts an in-person ceremony to honor its senior athletes who have signed to play their sport in college the following year. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EWHS is recognizing those athletes via video.
Congratulations to the following seniors:
Chinedu Acholonu, Concordia-Irvine, Track & Field
Mutdung Bol, Eastern Washington University—Basketball
Brooke Kearney, Pacific Lutheran University—Basketball
Thomas Blahous, University of Washington—Baseball
Ellie Gard, Gonzaga University—Cross Country/Track
Sofie Gard, University of the Pacific—Cross Country/Track
Robley Corsi, Shoreline Community College—Baseball
Natalie Bergner, Pace University—Volleyball
Kaiona Apio, Willamette University—Volleyball & Track
Nic Sibiryakov, Bowdoin College—Track & Field
Kyra Hicks, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Sydney Scott, Chapman University—Soccer
Jacob Willcox, Edmonds Community College—Soccer
Nikko McNeal, La Verne University (CA)–Basketball
Vatoria Keyes, Eastern Washington University—Track & Field