Edmonds-Woodway honors student-athlete college signees via video

Edmonds-Woodway High School usually hosts an in-person ceremony to honor its senior athletes who have signed to play their sport in college the following year. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EWHS is recognizing those athletes via video.

Congratulations to the following seniors:

Chinedu Acholonu, Concordia-Irvine, Track & Field

Mutdung Bol, Eastern Washington University—Basketball

Brooke Kearney, Pacific Lutheran University—Basketball

Thomas Blahous, University of Washington—Baseball

Ellie Gard, Gonzaga University—Cross Country/Track

Sofie Gard, University of the Pacific—Cross Country/Track

Robley Corsi, Shoreline Community College—Baseball

Natalie Bergner, Pace University—Volleyball

Kaiona Apio, Willamette University—Volleyball & Track

Nic Sibiryakov, Bowdoin College—Track & Field

Kyra Hicks, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Sydney Scott, Chapman University—Soccer

Jacob Willcox, Edmonds Community College—Soccer

Nikko McNeal, La Verne University (CA)–Basketball

Vatoria Keyes, Eastern Washington University—Track & Field