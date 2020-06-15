EPIC Poetry Group: Poet’s Corner — Yoga in the Faith Kitchen

My Edmonds News is pleased to present the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Yoga, spirituality and cooking are related in that all are, or can be, forms of practice. Words can blur the boundaries between them and reach for common ground and light.

Yoga in the Faith Kitchen

Enter the light. Take your rightful place.

Relish ingredients.

Name method and milestone.

Believe.

Reach for capacity.

Put strength in your being called, seasoned.

Allow expansion. Encourage. Shape.

Sing a benediction to the cup of life.

Raise it, fill it, come to blessing fully in it,

with glory words spilling over, over. Hover

there.

Press to wider circles:

Hold. Breathe. Sow. Breathe. Reap. Breathe.

See how much you can love it, this time of your circling

in the grand humble round . . .

Love it further out, make this your next Apollo mission.

Feel the big draw in your upward-facing core.

Notice the salvation in every exhale.

Run to embrace the other, your raison d’être.

Forgive the final offense as if the first.

Mean it.

Stretch.

Make a barren plain a redemption of great peaks.

Expect that more will be loved with more listening, more loving.

Test it.

Begin again.

Repeat to heart’s desire.

Let stand. firm,

Serve warm.

— Irene Myers

