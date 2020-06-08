EWHS grads, families and friends celebrate with gala cap-and-gown reception along Main Street

It started as an idea generated by students that went viral, and it all came together Sunday afternoon on Main Street hill in Edmonds. Members of the Edmonds-Woodway High School Class of 2020 donned caps and gowns and filled the sidewalks to greet — and be greeted by — parents, friends and well-wishers honoring them on their achievement in a graduation procession like no other.

“This is great!” said E-W grad Jadyn Waram. “I’d rather be here right now than in a stuffy old gym! This is something I’ll really remember!”

The parade of cars, motorcyles, golf carts, trucks, bicycles – anything that rolled – began building shortly before 4 p.m., and by 4:30 Main Street was a solid mass of horn-honking traffic stretching from 5 Corners to 9th Avenue.

Packed with enthusiastic (and very vocal) supporters, many vehicles sported balloons, streamers, and signs, all in the green and purple school colors.

All of the Edmonds School District high schools canceled their traditional graduation ceremonies this year due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements. Instead, seniors at all schools — including Edmonds-Woodway — were videotaped receiving their diplomas and videos are being produced to document the occasion for each high school.

Edmonds-Woodway’s video is set to be released on June 12, the students’ original graduation date.

