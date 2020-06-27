Free infrared thermometers available to small businesses in Snohomish County

To support the phased reopening of businesses nationwide, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has partnered with Economic Alliance Snohomish County to distribute free infrared thermometers to small businesses.
If your business fits the following eligibility requirements listed below, visit www.economicalliancesc.org/thermometer and complete the application to get on the Master Thermometer Distribution List for your county.
Below are the eligibility requirements:
- Must not have received a thermometer previously from FEMA
- Have a valid Universal Basic Income UBI Number
- Business must have less than 50 employees
- High degree of person-to-person interaction
- Business must be in one of the following categories:
-
- Construction (working on jobsite)
- Retail
- Health care – mental health services
- Manufacturing
- Restaurants
- Agriculture
- Grocers Convenience stores
What to expect after you have applied online:
- An email will be sent confirming your application was received and further information regarding the logistics will be sent by June 29th.
- You will receive an email from Economic Alliance Snohomish County providing the following information:
-
- First come – first serve
- The dedicated day for pick-up
- Location of pick-up
- Pick-up times
- Links to the Washington Guideline and FEMA article on thermometer distribution