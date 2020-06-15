From the Snohomish Health District: Getting to Phase 3, and guidance on summer weddings, league sports and more

On June 5, Snohomish County moved to Phase 2 of the statewide Safe Start plan for reopening businesses and activities during the COVID-19 pandemic. For many, the first question was: What does Phase 2 mean? An earlier health district blog post touched on that topic, and the governor’s website maintains a list of industry-specific business guidance. An online form also is available to submit questions. You can read more about the Safe Start plan overall on the governor’s website, as well. However, the district notes that summer normally brings a series of events and activities, and those will look different this year. Examples of summer staples that have been canceled or must be modified to meet health and safety guidelines include festivals, weddings, youth sports, and yard sales. Under Phase 2, gatherings are allowed with no more than five people outside of your household in a seven-day period. That means we’ve reached the point where a barbecue with the neighbors next door or a camping trip with a couple of your closest friends is OK, but the neighborhood get-togethers and community celebrations that draw larger numbers still are not allowed.

The latest from the health district on Phase 3, and on summer events and activities

Part 1: Looking to Phase 3



The third phase is the mark where, under the Safe Start plan, gatherings could resume with 50 or fewer people, as long as there are specific health and safety precautions in place. That would open up more events.

It also would open more businesses. At Phase 3, businesses not permitted in previous phases could reopen, except for nightclubs and events with more than 50 people. They still would need to modify operations. For example, theaters could reopen at limited capacity. Phase 3 would also allow other businesses to ease some of the current limitations. Restaurants could go from a cap of less than 50% capacity to less than 75%, with maximum group sizes at tables going from five to 10.

We do not have a firm date for Phase 3. Like our move to Phase 2, Snohomish County must meet criteria outlined by the state, submit an application, and get approved.

Our application for Phase 3 is expected to rely on many of the same metrics as the Phase 2 application. That includes rates of infection, hospital capacity, supply of personal protective equipment, testing capacity, contact tracing and disease investigation capabilities, and ability to isolate or quarantine people who cannot do so at home.

We are currently in a minimum three-week monitoring period between Phase 2 and Phase 3. Part of reopening safely is monitoring the metrics listed above to make sure we don’t expand activities too quickly or too broadly, which could lead to an increase in cases, strain on our medical system, and additional COVID-related deaths.

The earliest the county could apply for Phase 3 is June 26, but we can’t guarantee that we will be in a position to meet the criteria on that date. The County and Health District continue to review the metrics laid out by the state.

All of that is to say: we cannot give you a certain date for Phase 3. And we know that is not the answer people are hoping to hear.

What we can provide is information on how to help us get to Phase 3, and how to be ready to reopen or expand operations when we reach it.

Getting to Phase 3

This really involves holding the line. It is a continuation of the efforts that helped us reduce the spread of illness, preserve hospital capacity, and put in place health and safety measures for the long-term response.

What to do: