Here’s your chance to congratulate EWHS staff retirees with drive-through ceremony June 22

Edmonds-Woodway High School usually says goodbye to its retirees with hugs, high-fives and face-to-face messages, but COVID-19 circumstances don’t allow that right now. So just as the high school adapted with drive-through ceremonies to honor graduating seniors, organizers are doing the same to retiring staff — this Monday, June 22 from 3 p.m.

Staff, students and community members are invited to give a drive-by salute, a wave and a warm but physically distant sendoff to the following educators:

-Chris Kazmar, Frank Avery and Susie Roberts from career and technical education

-Renee Costan and Gail Shepherd from special education

-School psychologist Pam Hamilton

-School librarian Karen Rautenberg

-Substitute teacher Cyndie Bennett

Enter the E-W campus from 76th Avenue West and drive along Warrior Way. Retirees will be seated at tables beyond the gym. Exit onto 212th Street Southwest. Cards and gifts are welcome. Drop them in the provided basket. Or make a sign for favorite retiring teachers.

Two reminders: You may linger but do not get out of your car. And early arrivals should park in the student lot until 3 p.m.