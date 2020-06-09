In allocating federal CARES money, city council will face tough choices

The question: How should the City of Edmonds spend nearly $1.2 million dollars of federal coronavirus aid?

The answer: tough choices, and some pushback.

The Downtown Edmonds Merchants Association (DEMA) is sending a letter to Mayor Mike Nelson to tell him that his plan to spend that money does not reach nearly enough businesses.

And, one city councilmember says she worries that vulnerable people in the community also need more financial help.

Mayor Nelson last week proposed that the city use two-thirds of the money ($800,000) in grants of up to $10,000 for small Edmonds businesses. It is available as part of the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security) Act. The council will discuss the proposal during their Tuesday evening virtual meeting, starting at 7 p.m.

Nelson proposes that the remaining $465,100 in CARES funds be used to help defray unbudgeted city costs related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The mayor’s plan suggests the grant money could be available for storefront business (such as retail, restaurants, and hair and nail salons) with a minimum of two employees and a maximum of 30 workers. Each would have to apply for the grants.

The DEMA letter requests “that the criteria for funding be amended to 1-30 employees. As you know, many of the small businesses in Edmonds are run by one person, the owner. Many owners who are classified as “self-employed” have yet to receive relief from Washington Employment Security and/or the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).”

Christine Poirier, owner of Pear Tree Consignment, agrees. She is the only employee, and since opening her shop says she has worked about 70 hours a week to get up and running.

“We need the help as well, we are part of this community,” Poirier says. But under the city proposal, Pear Tree would not qualify for the small business grant — not only because there’s just one worker but because applicants also must have been in business for one year dating from April 2019. Poirier opened last November.

At Walnut Street Coffee, seven people work for Pam Stuller, who has just reopened to sell only to-go orders for now. But, Stuller agrees with Poirier and thinks Edmonds could open up the grants to those with just one employee. She says they “need to let everybody apply that needs to apply.”

Patrick Doherty, the city’s director of community and economic development, says “at the end of the day, this is tough; we’d like to go to every business and give them some money.”

Originally the mayor’s plan called for grant applicants to have five to 30 employees, but after pushback from the business community, the minimum was set at two. But Doherty is concerned that trying to supply grants for those workplaces with just one employee means too many businesses and not enough money.

“We love one-person businesses” says Doherty, “but, let’s not have such a huge number of applicants that we spread the grants too thin… and only reach small subset” of retailers. Edmonds has about 230 storefront operations with at least two workers, but dropping the threshold to one employee could add hundreds more businesses.

The reason for the one-year-in-operation requirement? History shows that operations “that last one year have a higher success rate and we want to invest in businesses that have proven themselves,” Doherty says.

City Councilmember Susan Paine says that while she is excited to have more funds for the community, “I worry about people who’ve been left out,” including seniors, veterans and families living close to the economic edge who could use financial help.

“I want to be fully briefed on the proposal and I hope it’s got enough details… I want it fully fleshed out,” she said. As part of that, Paine also wants to see how, and how much, of the previous $200,000 the city gave to the food bank, the Chamber of Commerce and Senior Center has been distributed.

“We need our businesses and we need our people too,” Paine adds.

— By Bob Throndsen