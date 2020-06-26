Initial regular claims for state unemployment benefits increase slightly from the previous week

According to figures released Thursday from the Washington Employment Security Department, from June 14-20 there were 29,612 initial regular unemployment claims (up 2.0% from the prior week) and 718,615 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (up 3.3 % from the prior week) filed by Washington residents.

Initial regular claims applications remain at unprecedented elevated levels and are at 450 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications. Both Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims continued to decline over the previous week.

ESD paid out over $532.9 million for 410,836 individual claims – an increase of $78.2 million for 10,957 more individual claims from the prior week.

In Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed decreased from 3,697 to 3,458, down 6% from the week before.

Unemployment claim type Week of June 14-June 20 Week of June 7-June 13 Week of May 31-June 6 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims 29,612 29,028 29,173 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims 7,813 9,346 10,569 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims 7,044 7,650 9,195 Continued/ongoing weekly claims 674,146 649,508 680,116 Total claims 718,615 695,532 729,053

Since the week ending March 7 when COVID-19 job losses began:

A total of 2,154,353 initial claims have been filed during the pandemic (1,346,541 regular unemployment insurance, 433,009 PUA and 374,803 PEUC)

A total of 1,119,821 distinct individuals have filed for unemployment benefits

ESD has paid out over $6.5 billion in benefits

875,979 individuals who have filed an initial claim have been paid

“Although we did see a very slight increase in initial claims this week, we have held fairly steady the last three weeks at around 29,000 new unemployment claims,” said ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine. “While this is a significant drop from our peak earlier in the crisis, we have leveled off at what are still record high numbers — exceeding what we saw in the peak of the recession. ESD is committed to helping eligible Washingtonians get unemployment benefits as quickly as possible and helping both workers and employers navigate the changing workforce landscape.”

Below is a 16-week summary of statewide initial claims filed since the start of the COVID-19 crisis:

Weekly data breakdown

By industry



Industry sectors experiencing the highest number of initial claims during June 14- June 20 were:

Health care and social assistance: 3,446 initial regular claims, down 137 (-4%) from the previous week

Accommodation and food services: 3,401 initial regular claims, up 161 (+5%) from previous week

Manufacturing: 3,299 regular initial claims, down 372 (-10%) from the previous week

Construction: 2,450 initial regular claims, up 295 (14%) from the previous week

Retail trade: 2,361 initial regular claims, down 50 (-2%) from previous week

By occupation

Management occupations: 3,438 regular initial claims, up 40 (+1%) from the previous week

Food preparation and serving: 3,236 regular initial claims, up 29 (+1%) from previous week

Office and administrative support: 2,988 regular initial claims, up 141 (+5%) from previous week

Construction and extraction occupations: 2,732 regular initial claims, up 283 (+12%) from the previous week

Production occupations: 2,171 regular initial claims, up 138 (+7%) from the previous week

Transportation and material moving occupations: 2,105 regular initial claims, up 69 (+3%) from the previous week

Demographic breakdown

During the week of June 14- June 20: