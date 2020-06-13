June 18 Edmonds Art Walk, June 27 Wine Walk canceled

The June 18 Art Walk Edmonds and June 27 Edmonds Summer Wine Walk have been canceled, but organizers are hoping they might be able to have events in July and August.

“We have just begun Phase 2 of the Smart Start re-opening due to COVID-19,” an Art Walk Edmonds announcement said. “Many of our downtown merchants are just starting to get back to business, with varying limitations on building capacity. Therefore, the Art Walk Edmonds Board has canceled the June 18 Art Walk.”

The organization said it is “looking ahead to July 16 to see how we can safely and responsibly hold our beloved Art Walk again.

They also ask that you “please keep supporting local artists,” with new ones added to the Art Walk Edmonds website here.

As previously announced, the Edmonds Summer Wine Walk scheduled for June 27 has also been canceled, but organizers say they are leaving the Aug. 1 Wine Walk on the calendar for now, with the possibility of a September date if the August one is postponed.

