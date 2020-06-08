Kids are Bookin’ It: Dive right in to this adventure on the high seas

Sherlocktopus Holmes — Eight Arms of the Law, by Ellen Byerrum

Illustrated by Jacqueline Berkman-Glatigny

Recommended especially for Young Readers ages 6 – 10

The game is a-fin! And the underwater mystery is devilfishly clever. Here’s an invitation to dive right in and solve a high seas mystery with a brilliant detective guiding your way. Sherlocktopus Holmes is a fun friend, and happy to share an adventure with you. Along the way this investigating octopus will introduce you to the many creatures you’ll meet and then you’ll learn something about them too. One that you’ll meet is even a star, Doctor Flotsam. She is the loyal and brave friend of Sherlocktopus. There are so many surprises to see, and you can help Sherlocktopus Holmes solve the case.

The poetry of motion will help you solve the mystery hidden beneath the rolling waves. The rhymes are so happy, some will make you laugh out loud. If you read it out loud to others you can all enjoy the word play. And each verse will help you discover clues to your case, to find where Sally’s missing doll may be hiding.

The bright-colored, full-page pictures help tell the story, as you reason along with the rhymes. You’ll be pointing to the different animals as you read along. As you turn the pages some of the sea creatures help you learn about their home in the ocean too, and you can see what they mean as they tell you their story.

Ellen Byerrum is a mystery novelist, author of the best-selling Crime of Fashion Mysteries. Her research for her books benefits from the private investigator’s registration she holds. She’s also a journalist, and playwright. She also enjoys writing books with children in mind. It’s said that this book was inspired by a dream. You can find more about the author at www.ellenbyerrum.com.

The illustrator, Jacqueline Berkman-Glatigny, creates beautiful art in many media. She has always worked with children in her professional life. She teaches, organizes and directs Montessori programs.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mystery ‘Kat Out of the Bag’ is available as of April 13, 2020. She is also a volunteer at the Friends of the Edmonds Library