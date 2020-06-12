Letter to the Editor: A message to Police Chief Jim Lawless

The writer sent a copy of this letter to My Edmonds News with his permission to republish it.

Dear Chief Lawless:

I’m writing as a taxpaying citizen of Edmonds to express my extreme support for your department.

The SRO members of your team provide a vital link to educating our youth that law enforcement is not our enemy. These officers are humans, with spouses, children, parents, pets, etc. Let alone the first-place children in need can go to in a time of need. I would be interested to know the number of contacts your team makes every day vs. number of complaints. Let alone the nature of these complaints. (excessive force, racial bias, misconduct, etc.) This information would be vital for the School District to know before making any decisions. Let alone inform the public with facts to support the effort to keep SROs as a part of our public safety plan.

I personally know Chief Al helped established a level of integrity within the department that many other departments should model. You’ve inherited this department and we all count on you every day to protect and serve us. However, and most important, we support you and the department!

Ed Peterson

Edmonds