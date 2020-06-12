Letter to the editor: Be transparent when giving grants to businesses

Editor:

Owners often live in the same city of their small businesses. If the Edmonds City Council decides to exclude the potential 390 one-employee businesses, recommended by Mr. Doherty, there may be fallout of unthought-of proportions. Public records requests and upset could ensue and reverberate for an indefinite time. These one-employee businesses have partners, families, including senior parents, and children in the school system. Citizen Owners have properties, pay taxes and vote.

The non-Citizen Owners also represent Edmonds and spread the word of doing, or not doing business in Edmonds. There is little reason to have a Chamber of Commerce, or Ed, or the like, to promote business, when there is publicity like this.

The city council could get ahead of potential fallout by being transparent. As with other departments, professional staff create meaningful reports for the council to make decisions. The city (and if the council deems useful, state and federal) data are easily accessible, along with maps to overlay. Business and owner names do not need to be included. And, there is no need to swing the pendulum from the June 9 meeting of statements and judgements to making it appear the data is overwhelming for the June 16 meeting.

With only 600 records, the Economic Development Department may easily create Excel spreadsheets with automated graphs and charts. These may be customized ahead of time and also created, sorted, with auto-generate charts, and, or graphs live, during the meeting for all to see.

Mr. Doherty spoke of the importance of money to minority business owners. While the minority factor is important, sound businesses, are also important. Nonracist business decisions are made whichever ethnicity be it Black, Asian, etc., as long as it is in financial good standing over another, be it owned by White, etc. How sound was the business before COVID?

Thank you to the councilmembers for taking action:

Vivian Olson, for going to people outside the Bowl, and handing flyers with financial relief info

Luke Distelhorst for reviewing best practices

Laura Johnson requiring more information rather than relying on statements and judgements

Diane Buckshnis standing up for the businesses outside the Bowl

Kristiana Johnson guarding our city budget

Susan Paine, Adrienne Monillas, and others for keeping health and human services on the radar.

Council, continue doing due diligence in requesting information for the one-employee businesses along with the other small businesses. Continue with seeking best practices, and going out of your way to meet with the businesses and providing information to them.

Remember Ms. Alicia Crank’s mantra of “Nothing About Us, Without Us.” In this case, small businesses are the US, especially the ones recommended to be excluded.

Lori Rasmussen

Edmonds