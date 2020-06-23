Letter to the editor: Car-free downtown — did the experiment succeed?

Editor:

Based on anecdotal evidence (and our own biases!), it seems that closing off three blocks of Main Street to traffic last weekend worked well. We saw a large number of people, including families with children, enjoying the restaurants and the experience of walking around, without the hassle of looking out for cars.

We want to thank Mayor Nelson for his leadership in this regard. Also, special thanks to Rick Steves, who floated the idea, and Michael McMurray, who made the parking space on the junction of Main and 6th available for this event.

What next? Stakeholder feedback. An essential lesson of the Edmonds Viaduct episode was that lack of “real” public engagement could create a public backlash to policy measures. We hope the city government will administer an online survey to elicit citizens’ views on this experiment. The questionnaire should also have an open-ended component for citizens to share new ideas.

Separately, the Mayor’s office should survey the downtown commercial community to understand their perspective (the two surveys will have some overlaps, but the concerns of the two stakeholder groups may differ).

If the overall feedback is positive, then here are some possible next steps:

Move to a permanent policy of weekend closure of the Main street, at least through the summer.

North-South traffic is a problem. So, why not close off 5th Avenue between Dayton and Bell? As many readers have pointed out previously, allowing traffic around the Fountain is problematic for pedestrians. In any case, the pedestrian-friendly areas should be contiguous. There are excellent galleries and restaurants between Dayton and Bell; why deprive them of business.

Provide a golf cart to help individuals with mobility challenges. The city should ensure that all have the opportunity to enjoy a pedestrian-friendly downtown.

Invite local musicians to perform on sidewalks. Designate specific places along with time slots and online sign-up system.

Finally, could we make Sunset Avenue parking-free at least through the summer and limit local access? Without the cars along the Sunset, pedestrians can continue social distancing and (thankfully) not inhale the fumes of the idling cars. Here again, concerns of citizens with mobility issues should be addressed – perhaps designate additional handicap parking spaces.



Nives Dolsak and Aseem Prakash

Edmonds