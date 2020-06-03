Letter to the editor: Is anyone out there?

Editor:

We have seen the reactors for a week now; the protestors, the looters, and all of us reacting in our own way. How does that end? How do we move forward? Time for responders to come together! Where are those who can lead us with plans/steps to move us to a real response to the issue of racism and white privilege in the USA?

Is anyone (community leaders, pastors, community organizers, influencers, etc.) out there beginning to pull groups together who can give the reactors (that’s all of us) hope and a way forward? Where are those leaders?

Who and where are the role models, thinkers, trusted leaders, moral leaders? I don’t know who you are but surely others know who those critical people are. Come forward. Begin the process now. We need you now!

Marcia Fankhauser

Edmonds