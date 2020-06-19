Letter to the editor: Why are we spending taxpayer money to erode our quaint lifestyle?

Editor:

My name is Ed Caspers. I have lived in Edmonds my entire life. My family came here in 1904. I have seen a lot of changes, some good and some not.

Yesterday I was appalled reading The Seattle Times. On page A7 was a large colored advertisement. It reads: “Welcome to Edmonds, WA! Come join our creative community.” Why are you spending our taxpayer’s money to further erode our quaint lifestyle? Most of us live here because we like the small town atmosphere.

Our financial situation wasn’t great but has been further compromised due to the coronavirus. We can’t afford to repair our streets and yet we can pay for colored advertisements? What are the goals of this, and whose goals are they? They certainly are not the goals for the majority of the Edmonds residents.

Sunset Avenue will always be First Street to me. Not only was the name changed but also the ambiance. People living on First Street had a nice quiet neighborhood with a view of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains. The City has destroyed that atmosphere. It has now turned into another Green Lake. Unfortunately this has encroached into the lives of the residents and taxpayers living there. It is like living in a fish bowl. I live near there and have to deal with the same crowds that inundate Sunset. At times it is hard to get in out of the driveway. It is near impossible to walk and maintain “social distancing.” Do we really need to import more people to Edmonds? People walk in the middle of the road. Bicyclists ride two or three abreast in the middle of the road. At times it is difficult to safely navigate in an automobile.

How many of you in the Economic Development Department, City Works Department, City Council and Mayor’s Office live in, or near, the “Edmonds Creative District”? How many of you have to deal with the loss of privacy, the litter in your yards, the dog droppings in your yard and people staring in your windows? How many of you would want this in your back yard?

My grandparents moved away from Edmonds in 1956. There were “too darned many people here.” I can totally relate. Stop wasting my taxes trying to change Edmonds. If you don’t like it here I suggest you find somewhere you do like. Most of us like it here as it is.

Respectfully,

Edward Caspers

Edmonds