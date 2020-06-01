Lynnwood declares civil emergency, imposes curfew starting at 5 PM Monday

Declaring a civil emergency, Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith Monday announced she is imposing a curfew in the city starting at 5 p.m. Monday, June 1.
The curfew will last until 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 2. and will be enforced by the Lynnwood Police Department.
In response, Edmonds College said it would close its campus at 5 p.m. Monday and cancel evening classes in accordance with the city’s curfew.
Under the curfew, “no person shall enter or remain in a public right of way, or in the public parks, or at any other public place within Lynnwood city limits.”
In the proclamation, Smith notes that the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer has generated anger, outrage, protests and demonstrations across the U.S. and that demonstrations in several municipalities — including Seattle, Bellevue, Renton and Tukwila — have turned violent.
“Extraordinary measures are required to protect the public health, safety and welfare of the city’s residents,” the proclamation stated.
You can read the complete proclamation here.
What specifically does this mean? No one should walk onto a sidewalk or roadway? Or does it include getting into a vehicle and driving on the public roadway? What about the purpose of the trip? Going to the hospital? Getting food or medicine? They really need to clarify the order.
Wow, so now Lynnwood WA is in the crosshairs. Sounds really stupid. I read the “proclamation” – supposedly a “credible” looting threat was received, so apparently that’s all it takes to simply and immediately take the only best option of shutting down the entire city!
It’s hard to believe, but it’s true. This ridiculous knee-jerk overreaction would justify a recall of the mayor and at the very least making sure she’s replaced with someone more grounded and level-headed.
I hear the music outside of the ice cream van. I hope there’s lots of kids giving him/her some business, and I’m going for a walk.
A refreshingly rational response after seeing the damage in Seattle, Bellevue, Tukwilla and Renton.