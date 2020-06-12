Mayor announces ‘pedestrian-friendly’ weekend June 20-21, with Main Street closure

In what is being a described as a pilot project that could lead to a regular practice on summer weekends, Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson Thursday announced the city will close Main Street between 3rd and Sixth Avenues to vehicle traffic June 20-21.

Described in a city announcement as a “pedestrian-friendly weekend along Main Street,” the closure will come on Father’s Day weekend. The goal, the mayor said, is to open the street to pedestrians and local businesses who want to move outdoors. Businesses in other areas of Edmonds, such as Westgate, Five Corners and in the Highway 99 corridor , are also encouraged to also move tables outside, the mayor said.

“It’s been a tough spring for residents and businesses and we are all excited to get out and try something new to jump-start our summer as businesses gradually – and safely – reopen,” Nelson said.

The pilot project is scheduled for Saturday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Commercial deliveries will be allowed into the area before 10 a.m. both days.

Details are being worked out this week, and the city said it will provide more information in the coming days.

“We hope restaurants will open up sidewalk seating, and retail stores can bring items outdoors,” Nelson said. “Our goal is to provide more space for people to walk, dine and shop – safely as we will encourage use of masks and appropriate social distancing. If people respond well, then it may become a regular weekend summer closure.”