Mayor, police chief announce efforts to review, implement new police procedures and policies

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson and Acting Police Chief Jim Lawless on Thursday issued statements outlining ways they plan to address community concerns about policing and racial justice given the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes.

Following up on his announcement Tuesday that he is creating an Equity and Justice Advisory Task Force, Nelson shared a list of steps he plans to take “to study and implement reforms to address police violence and systemic racism,” which include:

Reviewing and updating the police department’s use-of-force policies.

Creating and implementing a body-worn camera program.

Reviewing and updating the department’s de-escalation policies and practice.

Creating and implementing more robust and comprehensive anti-bias/anti-harassment training.

In addition, Nelson said he hopes the task force “will thoughtfully advise me on a host of other issues from equitable hiring to addressing systemic racism.”

Nelson also said he wanted to acknowledge the proactive steps the police department has been taking, including the following:

The Edmonds Police Department was one of the first in the region to implement a broad less-lethal force program. During every use-of-force training, officers review de-escalation techniques.

Every use-of-force incident is reviewed at three different levels, with the final review done by Acting Chief Jim Lawless. All use-of-force reports are reviewed collectively to identify any trends and/or recommendations for training or policy updates.

All officers are currently required to attend anti-bias/anti-harassment training.

All officers receive Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training; this training was mandated internally by the Department several years before our State Legislature required it.

“I do want to be clear: The individual Edmonds Police Officers that I have spent time with and witnessed in action are good women and men who are dedicated to serve, not harm, our community,” Nelson added.

In a letter to the community Thursday, Lawless said that in conjunction with the mayor’s Equity and Justice Advisory Task Force, he will be forming a Community Response Team that will work with the mayor’s task force and other community members “to address concerns that may arise related to police interactions with the community.”

The police chief also addressed the issue of body-worn cameras. While Edmonds police officers don’t current wear them, having such cameras “is an option that we have been exploring for some time, but privacy and budgetary concerns have slowed that process,” Lawless said. “I am committed to continuing to pursue the acquisition of body-worn cameras and Mayor Nelson is in full support of the requisite funding that will be required to properly implement this program.”

In addition, Lawless said that he wanted to assure the community that the members of the police department “deeply value the trust and confidence that you, the community we serve, afford us each and every day. We are acutely aware that this trust and confidence is not something to be taken for granted and is something we must earn and maintain each and every day.”

Here is the complete letter from the police chief: