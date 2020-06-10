Mayor seeks applicants for new Equity and Justice Task Force

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson is seeking applicants for a new 11-member Equity and Justice Task Force.

The task force would be charged with recommending policies and procedures for the police department and city hall “that would address bias and inequities perpetrated on African-American residents, people of color and other minorities within our community,” the city said an announcement.

“I am asking for community involvement. I am asking people with experience, knowledge and understanding to walk with me and advise me as we move in the right direction together,” Nelson said.

The mayor said he has been reaching out to community leaders and has created a task force framework that includes 11 members — three at-large members and a combination of civic and business community members as well as representatives from regional equity and inclusion organizations. The mayor will also invite one Edmonds Diversity Commissioner, one city councilmember, and one Disability Board member.

Specifically, Nelson is seeking applicants for the three at-large positions with the following types of experience or characteristics:

Experience within and/or representation of communities of color

Representing the geographic diversity of Edmonds

A desire to help create meaningful change in our community

Experience in city government or public institutions

Residents of Edmonds

The city announcement said the task force is not open-ended but will have a scope of work and a timeframe. It will be supported by city or contracted staff.

Those interested may apply by sending a letter to the Mayor’s Executive Assistant Carolyn LaFave at Carolyn.lafave@edmondswa.gov by Friday, June 19 at 5 p.m.