Meadowdale HS honors Class of 2020 with festive commencement

In a special ceremony that will live in the memories of parents, teachers, administrators — and especially the graduates of the Class of 2020 — Meadowdale High School pulled out all the stops despite the COVID shutdown, setting a new standard for the old saying “when the world gives you lemons, make lemonade.”

“All credit goes to our principal Dave Shockley,” said Assistant Principal Kimberly Drier. “He was so passionate about making this a special day for our graduates — he spent untold hours working out every last detail.”

All was captured on video — from the speeches of the valedictorians to the procession of graduates receiving diplomas, to the turning of the tassels — which will form a lasting memento for all who took part. Valedictorians arrived early to have speeches recorded on video, all to pave the way for the arrival of the full Class of 2020.

And just like clockwork, a parade of cars festooned with balloons, streamers, home-made signs and carrying beaming soon-to-be graduates arrived at 10 a.m. to line up. Graduates were dropped off one by one at the end of a red-carpet runway. As each proceeded toward the podium his or her name was announced, diplomas were presented personally by Shockley, and photos and video were shot in front of a festive backdrop of flowers and school colors. Meanwhile, parents in cars were directed to the pick-up point at the opposite end of the runway, where the graduates rejoined their families and friends to bask in cheers, hugs, and high-fives.

The video will be released on Meadowdale’s original graduation date of June 13.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel