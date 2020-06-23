Pedestrian-friendly — and expanded — Main Street returns June 27-28

Citing the popularity of last weekend’s pilot project to close part of Main Street in downtown Edmonds, Mayor Mike Nelson announced Tuesday that the city will do it again next weekend — with more street sections will close for outdoor dining and walking.

To provide a safe pedestrian experience around the downtown Edmonds Fountain, 5th Avenue will also be closed, in addition to Main Street between 3rd and 6th.

The city said that 5th Avenue will be closed between the alley next to the Historical Museum on the north and Dayton Street on the south. Drivers must use 4th Avenue or 6th Avenue both days as cross streets.

The closures will be in effect on Saturday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday, June 28 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We have had a lot of positive feedback about the pilot project last weekend,” Nelson said, adding that the city is also incorporating many of the suggestions offered to improve the experience. “We believe that providing more space for safe and comfortable pedestrian flow helps promote social distancing while still patronizing our local businesses,” the mayor said. “We strongly encourage everyone to continue to wear masks while enjoy their visit to Main Street.”

Nelson also continued to encourage businesses in other areas of the city — like Westgate, Five Corners and in the Highway 99 Corridor — to also move tables outside. If it is private property, no additional city permits are needed for these temporary, pop-up events.

In addition to parking on area streets, the Edmonds Downtown Alliance has worked with local businesses to make after-hours parking available in various parts of downtown Edmonds, including:

Bank of America parking lots at 3 rd and Main (after 1 p.m. Saturday, all day Sunday)

and Main (after 1 p.m. Saturday, all day Sunday) US Bank parking lot at 4th and Dayton (all day Saturday and Sunday)

Sound Credit Union parking lot at 5th and Dayton (after 1 p.m. Saturday, all day Sunday)

In addition, the owner of the future Main Street Commons project, Mike McMurray, will continue to make the parking lot at 6th and Main open to the public during these hours on weekends.

Public porta-potties will be available next to the temporarily closed public restroom building next to city hall on 5th Avenue.