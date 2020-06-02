Police: Alderwood Mall still closed due to ‘continuing credible threats’

Due to continuing credible threats of property damage and theft at the Alderwood Mall, businesses at the mall are still closed and barricades are in place to prevent access to the area, according to Lynnwood police.

After receiving tips from community members and business owners about possible plans to loot and cause property damage, mall management asked the police department Monday to deny public access to the property.

Seattle and other cities across the U.S. and worldwide have been experiencing protests in recent days related to the death in Minneapolis last week of George Floyd, a Black man killed while being immobilized under the knee of a white police officer for several minutes. In response, nearby cities have been taking precautions in the event of civil unrest.

In response to the alleged threats to the mall, Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith declared a civil emergency late Monday afternoon, prompting a 5 p.m. curfew that lasted until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

There has been no word yet from Lynnwood police or mall management on when the mall will reopen to the public. Additionally, city spokesperson Julie Moore said the city does not anticipate enacting another curfew.

At the request of Alderwood Mall management, access to the mall property will be denied.

Road closures still in place in the immediate area include:

184th Street Southwest and 36th Avenue West

188th Street Southwest and 36th Avenue West

Maple Road and Alderwood Mall Parkway

Alderwood Mall Blvd. and 33rd Avenue West

Maple Road and 33rd Avenue West

194th Street Southwest and Alderwood Mall Parkway

–Photo by Cody Sexton