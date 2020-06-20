Popular Edmonds intergenerational trivia adapts to social distancing

Two years ago, when the Edmonds Senior Center hosted its first Intergenerational Trivia Night at the Red Twig Bakery & Café, a small number of teens and older adults participated. It had an awkward start, but ended in a roar. Passers-by came in to inquire about the laughter and cheering. The word got out, and the numbers grew. Assembling teams of strangers of different ages to play trivia became a regular occurrence, attracting as many as 70 participants per event.

The popular Trivia Nights became an unfortunate casualty of the pandemic. That is, until dedicated Senior Center staff and volunteers committed themselves to testing an online version. Like the enduring pledge to put a man on the moon, this team was determined to put trivia on Zoom! On Thursday evening, the launch team made up of recent Edmonds-Woodway graduate Dara Stotland, Senior Center staff Michelle Burke and Angel Malidore, and volunteers Elaine Sonntag and Karen Barnes made the magic happen.

Like original Trivia Nights, it started awkwardly as more than 20 participants began popping up Brady Bunch style, on computer screens in homes scattered around greater Edmonds. Participants introduced themselves — some veterans from previous games, many recent high school graduates (including several who were past members of the Knowledge Bowl team), new senior center members, a few who had heard about the event from friends, a teacher from the high school, a family of three, and two board members from the senior center.

Teams were assigned and given their first task of coming up with a team name. Then, with Angel at the controls as Zoom Master, the four teams — Zoomers & Boomers; Nothing in Particular; The Bearded Ones and Ginger’s Gang, were magically transported into virtual private breakout rooms along with their assigned host. Questions were read and the teams deliberated. Xenoglossophobia is the fear of what? Answer: fear of foreign languages. What took longer, the sinking of the Titanic or the movie? Answer: exactly the same amount of time. What is the name of the first Disney Princess? Answer: Snow White. What is the Periodic Table sign for silver? Answer: Ag.

Once each team had settled on their answers, like a scene in Harry Potter, they were whisked back into the larger Zoom meeting. Answers were read with enthusiastic cheers and gloating from team members. Back by popular demand, Lightning Rounds were sprinkled throughout the evening, where a question is asked to the group and the first to signal is called on to share their answer. The highlight of each Lightning Round question is the presentation of a wacky prize. Gian Rodrigues won two Lightning Rounds and was awarded both a yodeling pickle (this is not a typo) and a unicorn air freshener. It is worth noting that Gian won a beard of bees at a Senior Center Trivia Night last year (see photo).

Ginger Hodge will not soon forget the evening. Having never attended in the past, she decided to “give it a try.” She quickly became the namesake of team “Ginger’s Gang”; in a stunner, she was able to name the main characters of the original Ghostbusters movie, and in the end was team captain for the winning team. Each winning team member will receive a coveted Red Twig mug, complements of Gregg & LaFon Jantz, the owners of the Red Twig Bakery & Café, and exclusive sponsors of the Intergenerational Trivia Nights over the past two years.

In the end, the evening again demonstrated the power of intentional intergenerational programming to build connections between generations. The proven health impact of these experiences is a reduction of social isolation, decrease in depression, and increased community engagement. Bringing generations together is a primary objective of the new Waterfront Center presently under construction. Watch for announcements of the launch of future intergenerational programs.

— By Daniel Johnson, MSW

CEO, Edmonds Senior Center/Waterfront Center