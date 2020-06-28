Port of Edmonds Deputy Director retiring after career in the port industry

After 16 years as the Port of Edmonds Deputy Director, Marla Kempf will be retiring at the end of June.

A highly regarded and well-known leader in the Port industry, Kempf is a member of the Northwest Marine Trade Association, Washington Public Ports Association, and the first choice go-to voice for many regional Puget Sound marina issues.

“Marla has made the Port a better place through her dedicated commitment to the Port of Edmonds and our Port community,” said Port of Edmonds Executive Director Bob McChesney. “Marla puts the ‘pro’ in professional. We can’t replace 40 years of experience.”

Before coming to the Port of Edmonds, Kempf started her career at Port of Seattle’s Shilshole Bay Marina, where she rose to the marina director role. She went on to be an integral part of the Central Waterfront development at the Port of Seattle and made a significant impact to the growth of regional tourism by leading the marketing and initial startup efforts for major cruise ship operations.

“Marketing is her mantra. Operations her passion. Environment is Marla’s true belief and commitment,” remarked McChesney. “Service, quality, and integrity define her entire career.”

At the Port of Edmonds, Kempf has been responsible for keeping the day-to-day operations running smoothly at the marina. During her time with the port, Kempf has implemented numerous programs focused on tourism, marina promotions, and tenant rewards. One such program is Destination Port of Edmonds, which aims to connect visiting boaters staying in the marina’s guest moorage to various local restaurants and stores in downtown Edmonds.

Kempf also played a pivotal role in advancing the port’s environmental program over the years. She can be credited with helping the Port acquire numerous environmental awards and certifications including Leadership Clean Boatyard Certification as designated by Clean Boating Foundation, and the Clean Marina Certification through Clean Marina Washington.

Kempf’s passion for her job and serving marina tenants has always been evident.

“She leaves a lasting legacy and will be greatly missed by her many port friends and associates,” McChesney said. “We wish her all the best in retirement.”

Brandon Baker will be taking over as marina manager at the Port of Edmonds. A graduate of Western Washington University, Baker has spent the past nine years working at Elliott Bay Marina, most recently as their marina manager and director of marketing.