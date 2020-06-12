Rain or shine, the Edmonds Museum Garden Market continues to grow

Looks like another rainy market day ahead of us this week, but, in spite of the weather our market continues to grow.

This week we have a full house. Deborah’s Pies returns after a week off, as does Sky Valley Family Farm. We are also thrilled to welcome back Brears Breath Ketchup, whose spicy ketchup adds a little kick to any meal.

Arriving for the first time of the season, we are thrilled to have Flying Tomato Farm back with some fresh tomatoes and possibly some basil plants. Also making their first appearance of the season, raspberries. Hayton Farm will bring a small amount of their first raspberries of the season along with a limited amount of fresh strawberries. Speaking of strawberries, check out the berries at Frog Song Farm, along with Nate’s fresh lettuce heads, wild morel mushrooms and even some baby potatoes.

Collins Family Orchards will be back again this week with more delicious fresh cherries, but they do go fast, so plan to come early to get some. At the Wilson Fish Booth you will find our old friends, Gene and Renee, with plenty of fresh and smoked salmon and other fish. Meanwhile, Alvarez Organics will have plenty of peas, garlic scapes and more.

With Father’s Day just around the corner, don’t forget to stop by and pick up a bottle or wine or two, or maybe some cider. We are lucky to have two wonderful wineries with us every week — Lupine Vineyards and Lopez Island Vineyard — and a great local cidery, Finn River, which you can visit with and select from.

So, make your lists today and come down to the market Saturday and shop with the 30 or so vendors who will be featured in this week. Open 9 a.m. – 2, with a main entrance on 5th Avenue near Centennial Plaza. Remember, masks are required for all from 9 – 10 a.m. as we accommodate at-risk shoppers, and are highly recommended for the entire day. We ask all shoppers to respect social distancing while they shop.

See you at the market,

Christina Martin

Market Manager