Rally for freedom to support Black Lives set for July 3 in Edmonds

The community is invited to attend a family-friendly rally to support Black Lives from noon-2:30 p.m. this Friday, July 3 at Civic Field, 310 6th Ave. N., downtown Edmonds.
Starting at noon, there will be music and art activities for all ages, sign making (make and take home), as well as a Black-owned business showcase. Attendees are invited to contribute to a collaborative art piece being created onsite that will later be on display in the City of Edmonds.
At 1 p.m. the program will begin, emceed by Rev. Jermell Witherspoon of Everett United Church of Christ. The program will feature speakers Alicia Crank, Whitney Rivera and Shaunta Hyde, as well as performances and spoken word by Black youth.
This event is organized by local Black leaders and youth and several community stakeholders. Event sponsors include Caffé Ladro, Hunniwater Kindness, SAW Construction, The Trike Stop, Barclay Shelton Dance Centre, Taki Tiki, Mike and Erica Nelson, Brandy Donaghy, Stephanie Wright and more.
Plan to bring your own lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the program from the field. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged. Participants are asked to leave pets at home, although service dogs are welcome.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/257814472173234. RSVPs are encouraged but not required.
Who’s taking away the Freedom to support BLM? Based on the events of the last few weeks it’s obvious BLM’s had plenty of freedom and support. A question and couple of observations..
How are rules that only apply to one group of people not discriminatory and racist?
Some problems with BLM specifically.
The Premise Isn’t True. Here racism’s used as a political weapon. White officers aren’t more likely to shoot minority civilians than non-White officers. Blacks 11x more likely to be killed by another black than a white..
No Goal Of Forgiveness/Reconciliation. Not mentioned on their sites. Can’t expect to move forward without intention of forgiveness. The prejudiced oppressed/oppressor theory should be a deal-breaker for Christians.
It’s All About Black Power. It’s plastered all over the MFBL website. BLMF founders explain their “herstory”: “It became clear that we needed to continue organizing and building Black power across the country.”
Push Homosexuality & Transgenderism. Loving every human being isn’t the same as loving every human doing. “We foster a queer-affirming network …freeing ourselves from…heteronormative thinking.” Not embracing confusion.
Anti-Family & Ignore Fatherhood. “We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure…” Except every fatherless family “village” suffers higher crime, drug usage, abortion rates, drop-out rates, poverty rates etc.. #DadsMatter. https://blacklivesmatter.com/what-we-believe/
Reparation Demands. If leftists want reparations, start with the Party of Slavery & Jim Crow.. let Dems ante up. “Reparations for…free lifetime education/learning, retroactive forgiveness of student loan”. Just Racist Blackmail.
https://reparations4slavery.com/the-movement-for-black-lives/
Abolish Prisons & Police Forces. SIMPLE FOOLISHNESS. “We believe that prisons, police and all other institutions that inflict violence on Black people must be abolished…” Defund/remove police. Anarchy in any community. Cue the utter chaos..
Anti-Capitalist. Ignorant Irony. Declarations made by a movement that is the result of capitalism: “We are anti-capitalist… Black people will never achieve liberation under the current global radicalized capitalist system.” Their smartphones and videos are a result of capitalism. It solely elevates people out of material poverty & partly why the US is the most charitable nation.
https://www.cafonline.org/docs/default-source/about-us-publications/caf_wgi_10th_edition_report_2712a_web_101019.pdf
Apparently, Not All Black Lives Matter. Pro-abortion BLMF declared: “We deserve and thus we demand reproductive justice [aka abortion] that gives us autonomy over our bodies and our identities while ensuring that our children and families are supported, safe, and able to thrive.” Aborted children don’t thrive. BLM groups announced “solidarity” with “reproductive justice” groups back in February 2015.
https://blacklivesmatter.com/responsestate-of-the-union/
https://www.colorlines.com/articles/black-lives-matter-partners-reproductive-justice-groups-fight-black-women
All Lives Matter. Equally. Period. Don’t confuse bad choices with racism.
The City cancels the 4th of July parade but supports a rally on the 3rd .
Where is the equality?
The City of Edmonds cancels the 4Th of July Parade? This is wrong, the 4th of July belongs to all the people! Absolutely ridiculous Virtue Signaling from our City leaders. Roger has it correct; when BLM starts marching in Chicago every Monday after the weekend murders of black-on black crime, and stops supporting Planned Parenthood that is responsible for the murder of hundreds of black babies every day, then their credibility might improve. Our city is Pandering to Black Lives Matter.