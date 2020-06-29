Rally for freedom to support Black Lives set for July 3 in Edmonds

The community is invited to attend a family-friendly rally to support Black Lives from noon-2:30 p.m. this Friday, July 3 at Civic Field, 310 6th Ave. N., downtown Edmonds.

Starting at noon, there will be music and art activities for all ages, sign making (make and take home), as well as a Black-owned business showcase. Attendees are invited to contribute to a collaborative art piece being created onsite that will later be on display in the City of Edmonds.

At 1 p.m. the program will begin, emceed by Rev. Jermell Witherspoon of Everett United Church of Christ. The program will feature speakers Alicia Crank, Whitney Rivera and Shaunta Hyde, as well as performances and spoken word by Black youth.

This event is organized by local Black leaders and youth and several community stakeholders. Event sponsors include Caffé Ladro, Hunniwater Kindness, SAW Construction, The Trike Stop, Barclay Shelton Dance Centre, Taki Tiki, Mike and Erica Nelson, Brandy Donaghy, Stephanie Wright and more.

Plan to bring your own lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the program from the field. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged. Participants are asked to leave pets at home, although service dogs are welcome.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/257814472173234. RSVPs are encouraged but not required.