Reader view: Remembering D-Day, June 6, 1944

D-Day, today, is the 75th anniversary of the Allied Landing on the beaches of Normandy. The Allied Forces launched the greatest combination of sea, land, and air power in history as they headed for Normandy.

June 6, 1944 — 4,414 Allied deaths, 2,501 were Americans and 1,913 were Allies. Most of these deaths were men under 27 years old, their children and grandchildren are alive today. The casualties including wounded and missing top over 10,000. This does not even include the deaths of the German soldiers, which are estimated to be between 4,000 to 9,000.

Today thousands are marching on Washington, D.C., they have their children, they are riding their bicycles. History is not taught in our schools as seriously as it once was. I am reminded today of the great loss of life 75 years ago, and it is hardly mentioned. The thousands that showed up today to march throughout the country probably have no idea what happened 75 years ago.

How can we celebrate today’s sacrifices and deaths without reflecting on our history and the men who gave their lives so that we can march in protest, and celebrate our freedoms 75 years later? You will have no future, if you forget your history!

— By Linda Mae