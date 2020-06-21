Recommended Reads: ‘Katy’s Song’ an enchanting story of contrasting lifestyles

Katy’s Song, b y Alison Reese

Sing a song of love with all your heart. Sing about what could be. But how do you keep a romantic melody playing if a sour note is hit? Katy’s Song is a fun duet between two endearing characters. A duet differs from a harmony. The performers take turns performing a solo section each. In this case the primo is an adored and celebrated rock star. He feels trapped in the confines of a lifestyle that had long ago lost its luster. The secondo is a strong, Texas woman who has a cherished dream for her future and is struggling to find a way to make it happen. She’s also struggling to see how her current boyfriend could possibly fit into her dream. Can these two distinct personalities find a way to harmonize together?

A chance meeting for the right two people, at just the right time is unpredictable. It becomes enchanting when it develops into a conversation, then an interest, and the possibility of a spark between them. It can happen anywhere. For Katy and Noe it’s an online chat room where they meet. People are discussing a vegan lifestyle. The discussion turns from a group to just the two of them. They become intrigued with their perspectives on the topic, and with each other. Noe wants to convert to this new, healthier lifestyle and invites Katy to Seattle to help him. He hires her as his vegan consultant for a week.

Katy’s flight to Seattle does not go as planned, and that’s just the beginning of unexpected events. The people she meets in Washington are fascinating characters that include a busy Ballard bar owner. And then there is Rebecca, who Noe describes as “a meddlesome person who also happens to be my best friend.” The adventures in Seattle are funny, and sweet, and sometimes amorous. But there is a force of nature that is acting against Katy and Noe, working to tear them apart. They are both unaware of it’s persistence until finally they find themselves at a turning point. Is it possible for them to keep the music playing, together? Can they share a future dream?

Along with the memorable characters, the beautiful settings of Seattle and Fort Worth are shown in the pages so very well by the author. The contrasts of the two cities enhance the contrasts of Katy and Noe. Yet, there is also an underlying connection between the two locations, skillfully painted by the author. The descriptions of the vegan lifestyle are a highlight. As the characters learn more about being vegan, so does the reader. As is true with a loving relationship, there is more to vegan than seen on the surface. At the end of the book enjoy an added treat — vegan recipes to try yourself.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mystery ‘Kat Out of the Bag’ is available as of April 13, 2020. She is also a volunteer at the Friends of the Edmonds Library