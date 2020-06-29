Reminder: 2020 Edmonds Kind of Fourth of July parade canceled

A reminder for those who didn’t get the word earlier: The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce has canceled the annual Edmonds Kind of Fourth of July celebration, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

It’s the first time since World War II that the parade has been canceled.

When announcing the cancellation in May, the chamber said that given the current coronavirus response and Gov. Jay Inslee’s phased reopening plan, it wouldn’t be possible for the estimated 18,000 Edmonds residents and participants to enjoy the annual Independence Day event, which includes a parade and fireworks show.

For those who need their July 4th parade fix, My Edmonds News recorded previous main and children’s parades and you can watch them via YouTube here:

2015 – both parades – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zV-qP5bFhps 2016 – both parades – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rZPgBwSyHg&feature=emb_logo 2017 – both parades – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Nh-sOhflW0&t=1100s 2018 – children’s parade – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_KmNXky4U8 2018 – main parade – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52TmzwLGaZg 2019 – childrens parade – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOh4zBAsc_o 2019 – main parade – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfT4c9Xnxz8

There’s no official word yet on the future of the annual Taste Edmonds event, a major chamber of commerce fundraiser held each August.

But it’s a good reminder to support the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, which — in addition to hosting the July 4th and Taste Edmonds celebrations — sponsors myriad popular community events, including the Edmonds Car Show, Halloween Trick-or-Treat, the Tree Lighting Ceremony and the Clam Chowder Cook-off.

The Edmonds Chamber is funded primarily in two ways: First, through annual memberships from local Edmonds businesses and some non-business “family” memberships. And second, through events like Taste Edmonds, which is the chamber’s primary source of revenue each year.

Chamber President and CEO Greg Urban noted that due to the financial impact of COVID-19, many businesses have not been able to afford their membership dues and membership revenues are expected to steeply decline in the coming months. It’s possible the 113-year-old chamber will no longer have the necessary funds to maintain operations and keep the small staff of three going.

In addition to sponsoring events, the chamber provides business advocacy and networking programs for local business owners. It also gives back to the community directly channeling nearly $400,000 to local vendors and service providers, in addition to donations to other non-profits such as Boys & Girls Club, Edmonds-Woodway High School, Edmonds Lions Club, Edmonds Kiwanis and many others.

You can support the chamber by joining as a non-business/individual member. Your membership helps ensure the future of large community events and annual traditions by keeping the Edmonds Chamber in place. The chamber notes that even your dog can join — to date there are two canine members.

The cost for an annual individual membership is $125, and it can be paid annually, quarterly or monthly. Click here to join.

You can also make a direct donation of support at the Edmonds Chamber website.