Reminder: Main Street becomes pedestrian friendly this Saturday and Sunday

A reminder that Main Street between 3rd and 6th avenues in downtown Edmonds will be closed to vehicles and open to pedestrians this Saturday and Sunday, a pilot project that could lead to a regular practice on summer weekends,

Hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, June 20 and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, June 21. Commercial deliveries will be allowed into the area before 10 a.m. both days.

The city encourages people to come, socially distance and wear a face covering.

In an earlier announcement, Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson said the goal of the Father’s Day weekend is to open the street to pedestrians and local businesses who want to move outdoors. Businesses in other areas of Edmonds — such as Westgate, Five Corners and in the Highway 99 corridor — are also encouraged to move tables outside, the mayor said.

For those looking for parking, the city advises drivers to look for the After Hours Parking signs signaling available parking.Washington Federal and US Bank lots are available both days, while Sound Credit Union and Bank of America lots are open after 1 p.m. on Saturday and all day Sunday.