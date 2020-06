The Rotary Club of Edmonds announced it is going ahead with its annual Photomarathon event — only this year it will be online via Zoom on Saturday, June 20.

Topics will be announced at 10 a.m. via Zoom and posted on Facebook and the Edmonds Photomarathon website. The $20 registration fee Benefits Harvest Against Hunger (formerly known as Rotary First Harvest). Register online at www.edmondsphotomarathon.com