Saturday marks opening of larger Edmonds Museum Summer Market

Saturday, June 20 marks the opening of the annual Historical Museum’s Summer Market. It is when we traditionally expand the market to both Bell and 5th Avenue North, and this year is not different.

This Saturday, we will welcome 10 more vendors to the market, moving the entrance of the market down 5th Avenue North, to next to the Historical Museum. We will also have two exits this week, one at the top of Bell Street by 5th Avenue North and a second at 5th and Bell, near the Veteran’s Plaza.

As you enter the market, you will find many familiar vendors, including the return of Laarni’s Handbags, Slick Chick Jewelry, and Anna Perrone Designs, all making their first appearance at the market this season. On Bell Street, you will find some new faces such as Geek Girl’s Garlic Salts, Baza Chocolates, Kara’s Creations with wind chimes, and Bao Garden with fresh vegetables. Rest A While Orchards arrives Saturday with organic cherries and possibly their first peaches of the season. Snohomish Bakery will be returning to the corner they have been located at for several years at the Summer Market, now located just outside the market, so shoppers can line up early and pick up their baked goods either before or after shopping at the market.

With this being Father’s Day weekend, I would be remiss if I did not mention all the fabulous options we have for sale at the market for your holiday celebrating. From salmon, both fresh and smoked, to chops to pies, toffee, salsa and wines, there is something for every shopper to select. Harvests from our local farmers include fresh asparagus, strawberries, raspberries, early potatoes, salad greens, cherries, and maybe even some peaches along with many other fresh vegetables.

Our flower vendors will be busy making fresh bouquets all day featuring irises, lupines, peonies, and many other locally grown flowers of all colors.

These are just a few of the many vendors who make up our market. All will be wearing masks and asking you to respect social distancing when stopping at their booth. The hour of 9 to 10 a.m. in the morning is reserved for high-risk shoppers, so all shoppers will be required to wear masks, and after 10 a.m. masks will be highly recommended to help keep our community safe. While you shop, please try to maintain recommended social distancing, leaving 6 feet between you and other shoppers whether you are walking through the market or lining up to purchase items.

We look forward to welcoming you to the market this Saturday, rain or shine. Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. See you at the market!

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager