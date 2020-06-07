Saturday scene around Edmonds: Outdoor restaurant dining, Sunday brunch preparations — and a heron close-up
Posted: June 6, 2020 70
Photographer Larry Vogel wandered around Edmonds with his camera Saturday and found it buzzing with activity. As Snohomish County moved into Phase 2 under the state’s reopening plan, some restaurants were offering outside dining, while others were busily preparing to open for Sunday brunch. And along the waterfront, an extreme low tide drew families to explore the many wonders revealed.