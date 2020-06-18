Save the date: St. Alban’s to hold second drive-by food bank collection June 27

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church has announced that it will hold a drive-by food drop event Saturday, June 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., to give residents an opportunity to contribute to local food banks.

This will be the second Drive-By Food Drop, following up the May 2 event that took in close to 600 pounds of food and $1,052 in cash donations.

Local food banks have noted that demand continues to increase as the COVID-19 crisis deepens. Bring non-perishable foods — soups, tuna, peanut butter, dry pasta and similar items — to help those in need. Cash and checks made payable to “Food Bank” will also be accepted.

Parishioners and other helpers will be on hand at the church, located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection, to accept donations.

To find the church, look for “The Episcopal Church Welcomes You” signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, which directs visitors to St. Alban’s. For more information, contact the church at 425-778-0371.