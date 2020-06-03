Scene in Edmonds: EWHS celebrates the Class of 2020

Edmonds-Woodway High School seniors were among the 2020 graduates from Edmonds School District high schools being filmed this week as part of the virtual graduation ceremony to accommodate social distancing requirements related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the Warrior Class of 2020 arrived by car in the EWHS parking lot Tuesday for video and photo opportunities capturing the moment they received their diplomas — many with family members cheered them on. The final footage will be compiled into an Edmonds-Woodway video graduation ceremony set to be released later this month.

— Photos by Karl Swenson