Scriber Lake HS honors its seniors during drive-up ceremony

Scriber Lake High School seniors had their turn Wednesday as the 2020 graduates from Edmonds School District high schools were filmed this week as part of the virtual graduation ceremony to accommodate social distancing requirements related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the Scriber Class of 2020 arrived by car in the school parking lot Tuesday for video and photo opportunities of student and faculty speakers, diploma presentations and cheering family members. The final footage will be compiled into a Scriber Lake High School video graduation ceremony set to be released on June 11 — the school’s regularly scheduled graduation day.

— Photos by Jonah Wallace