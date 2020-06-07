Sno-Isle Libraries launches virtual worker retraining project for IT help desk jobs

Sno-Isle Libraries is launching the new Virtual Worker Retraining Project to help out-of-work individuals gain access to in-demand jobs in Information Technology. They plan to assist 20 individuals achieve a CompTIA A+ certificate, an entry-level IT certification that is required for many IT help desk jobs.

Sno-Isle is currently inviting potential participants to apply to this pilot program. They will accept 20 applicants, providing each with a study guide and, eventually, an exam voucher for the two tests required for CompTIA A+ certification. Participants will be placed in a “learning circle” led by two library staff facilitators. Sno-Isle staff will not act as content experts or teachers, but rather facilitators, allowing for peer-led discussions around the content.