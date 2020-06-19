Snohomish County Council to host June 22 town hall on racism and criminal justice reform 

The Snohomish County Council will host a town hall on racism and criminal justice reform Monday, June 22, from 6-8 p.m. via Zoom. The council invites all members of the public to join the conversation. Other county elected officials and leaders will be invited as well to hear the ideas of community members.

The council said in a news release it would like to use this as an opportunity to listen to input from the residents of Snohomish County and ask that people share their stories and experiences with racism and criminal justice reform, and bring ideas forward if they have them.

For members of the public whom decide to provide public comments on these matters, you can digitally raise your hand in the meeting using the small hand icon. If you are calling in, press *9 to raise your hand. You will be called on when it is your turn to speak. Further instructions will be displayed on the screen during the meeting.

Zoom meeting info:

You are invited to a Zoom webinar.

When: Jun 22, 2020 06:00-08:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Topic: Community/Town Hall Meeting

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://zoom.us/j/98740348657

Or Telephone:

US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592

Webinar ID: 987 4034 8657