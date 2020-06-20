Sponsor spotlight: Axis Pharmacy Northwest awards first Vet of the Month’ designation to Dr. Mark Zacharia, Edmonds-Westgate Veterinary Hospital

Axis Pharmacy Northwest is excited to introduce a new feature highlighting our friends in the veterinary community. Each month, we will be putting a spotlight on the “Vet of the Month” as a way to show our appreciation for all of the amazing hard work and dedication that our local veterinarians, veterinary clinics and hospitals put into taking care of our furry and feathered “best friends”. In each feature, you’ll find out a bit more about who they are and what they are doing to provide our community with the very best in animal care.

We are very pleased and honored to announce that the very first recipient of our “Vet of the Month” designation for June 2020, is Dr. Mark Zacharia and his team at Edmonds-Westgate Veterinary Hospital.

Dr. Zacharia kindly took some time to answer a few questions for us so that we can all learn more about him, his practice and his team and we’d like to share them with you.

Tell us a little bit about Edmonds-Westgate Veterinary Hospital

“We are a family-owned, AAHA-certified veterinary hospital in Edmonds, Washington. Working in collaboration with pet owners, we pride ourselves on offering high-quality, compassionate care.”

What type of animal(s) do you help the most?

“We primarily treat dogs and cats, but also get occasional visits from rabbits, guinea pigs, and the like.”

Tell us something about Edmonds-Westgate Veterinary Hospital that makes it special.

“We work as a team with pet owners to ensure the best outcomes for our patients. We are highly-accessible to our clients, and operate a community-centered practice.”

When was the moment you decided that you wanted to become a veterinarian?

“I’ve known that I wanted to be a veterinarian since I was 5 years old, and I never deviated from that plan. I worked in veterinary hospitals through high school. I received a bachelor’s degree in animal physiology from UC Davis, and proceeded directly to veterinary school there.”

What has been your most rewarding moment or experience as a veterinarian, thus far?

“Buying my own practice was certainly a milestone. As far as cases go, any time we can return a very sick animal to health is fulfilling. One case that stands out is a young puppy who stumbled into a hornet’s nest and came to the clinic in full anaphylactic shock. We administered medication and removed 122 stingers from the poor fellow. By the next morning, he was sore but on his way home.”

For you, what is the most difficult or challenging aspect of being a veterinarian?

“It can be challenging to help owners navigate all of the possible treatments available. Our goal is to meet the patients’ needs while supporting decisions that are appropriate for the pet’s family.”

In what ways has veterinary medicine changed over the last 5-10 years?

“Veterinary hospitals are increasingly owned by corporations, rather than independent veterinarians. As far as medicine goes, we are seeing more and more specialists offering more and more procedures and treatments—often identical to those available in human medicine. These state-of-the-art medical procedures can be quite expensive, so increasing cost is another concern in our profession.”

What is your most radical prediction for veterinary medicine?

“I’m not sure if this is radical, but I will share my hope for the future: as we continue to see expensive technological advances in veterinary medicine, we must preserve good, solid general veterinary practices so that pet ownership does not become too expensive for the average person or family.”

What’s something that consistently surprises pet owners most about dogs or cats?

“On a general note, owners are often surprised at the range of treatment options available. On a more practical note, some people are shocked to learn that certain brands of peanut butter contain the sweetener xylitol, which is potentially lethal to dogs. Since some owners use peanut butter to tempt their dogs to take medications, we always urge people to check the ingredients and contact the manufacturer to verify that the brand of peanut butter they are using is safe for dogs to eat. This is a good reason to use compounded medications, by the way. If you have a reluctant pill taker, compounded medications can make life simpler and safer for your pets.”

Which charities are you most passionate about?

“Old Dog Haven holds a very special place in our hearts. We also support the Edmonds Food Bank, Foundation for Edmonds School District, and a fabulous music education organization called Seattle JazzEd.”

Outside of taking care of animals, what are your hobbies/interests?

“Seattle Sounders!!! I also like to travel, I enjoy hiking and cross country skiing, and I love reading anything by Stephen King.”

Congratulations to Dr. Mark Zacharia and Edmonds-Westgate Veterinary Hospital on being featured as Axis Pharmacy Northwest’s “Vet of the Month”. We appreciate all you do and wish you continued success!!

Edmonds-Westgate Veterinary Hospital is located at 700 Edmonds Way, Edmonds, WA 98020

They can be contacted via email at ewvh@comcast.net or by calling 425-774-8801.

Website: www.ewvh.com

On Facebook: @EWVHPS

On Instagram: @ewvethospital

