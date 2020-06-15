Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane Father’s Day catering options, weekly food truck menu

Chef Dane Catering Father’s Day options

Order by 4 p.m. Thursday

Pick up 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday

www.chefdane.com

Father’s Day Dinner

Beefsteak Tomato Salad fresh mozzarella, basil, red onion, olive oil, aged balsamic, cracked black pepper

Grilled Asparagus & Carrots lemon black pepper dressing

Au Gratin Potatoes peppercorn cream, parmesan

Baby Back Pork Ribs brown sugar bourbon bbq sauce

Halibut Cakes sriracha aioli

Roasted Garlic Focaccia Bread

Dinner for 2….$85 Dinner for 4….$170

Father’s Day Options

Grilled Bacon-wrapped Prawn Jalapeno Poppers cilantro ranch $16 for 6

Chicken & Vegetarian Empanadas spicy sour cream $12 for 6

Upgrade from Ribs to Ribeye Steak sundried tomato basil butter $20 for 2

Wedge Salad pickled red onions, tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese $7 each

Assorted Cookies sea salt chocolate chip, root beer float & oatmeal raisin $18 per dozen

Caramel Apple Crisp cinnamon crumb topping $10 for 2 servings

Kid’s Menu for 2 … $20

Baked Mac ‘n Cheese

Homemade Corn Dog all beef hot dog, cornmeal crust

Fresh Fruit Salad

June 15-19

Take ‘N Bake Meals & To Go Options

** Lentil Stuffed Peppers – feta cheese, lemon broccolini … $10

** Grilled Sockeye Salmon – tart cherry sauce, wild rice pilaf, roasted vegetables … $15

** Thai Peanut Chicken Bowl – sesame rice noodles and stir fry vegetables…$10

** Chicken Parmesan – tomato herb sauce, parmesan, creamy polenta, carrots & cauliflower … $12

** Classic Beef Meatloaf – creamy mashed potatoes, caraway carrots … $12

** Vegetarian Enchilada (frozen) – black beans, sweet potato, salsa verde, grilled corn… $10

** Shepherd’s Pie (frozen) – ground beef and lamb, peas, carrots, onions in a savory sauce topped with creamy mashed potatoes …..$10

** Chicken Mole Enchilada (frozen) – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10

** Chicken Pot Pie (frozen) – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10

** Impossible ‘Meat’loaf (frozen) –sautéed balsamic mushrooms, olive oil mashed potatoes, steamed carrots…$15

Lemon Blueberry Cake – lemon buttercream $5.50

Food Truck Menu

All items listed above are also available from the food truck

** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, provolone, tomato, spinach, pesto mayo on grilled sourdough served with french fries or spinach salad… $11.95

** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with french fries or spinach salad … $9.95

** Fish & Chips – caper tartar sauce served with french fries and coleslaw… 2 piece $10.95, 3 piece $13.95

** Beef and Lamb Gyro – cucumber, tomato, feta, lemon pepper tzatziki on pita served with french fries or spinach salad… $11.95

** Caramelized Onion Burger – gruyere, spinach, roasted garlic dijonnaise on brioche roll served with french fries or green salad … $11.95

** Bacon Cheddar Burger – lettuce, tomato, house sauce on a brioche bun served with french fries or spinach salad … $11.95

** Adobo Chicken Salad – romaine, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese, sour cream, tomatillo vinaigrette … $13.95

Here and There Grill food truck locations

** Monday – Seaview neighborhood, Edmonds

** Monday – Faith Hill Community Church near Hickman Park, Edmonds

** Tuesday – Esperance, Edmonds

** Wednesday – Meadowdale, Edmonds

** Thursday – Sunbrook neighborhood, Brier

www.hereandtheregrill.com