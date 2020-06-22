Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane take ‘n bake meals and to go options through June 26

Week of June 22-26

** Vegetarian Lasagna – zucchini, yellow squash, fire roasted tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, sundried tomato pesto, mozzarella cheese…. $10

** Volcano Prawns – 3 star spicy butter sauce, parmesan polenta, asparagus … $15

** BBQ Chicken Thighs – chipotle bbq sauce, buttered corn, german potato salad… $12

*Cuban Pork Stew – plantains, lentils, squash served over jasmine rice… $10

** Beef Tenderloin – sundried tomato butter, roasted potatoes, green beans… $18

** Shepherd’s Pie (frozen) – ground beef and lamb, peas, carrots, onions in a savory sauce topped with creamy mashed potatoes …..$10

** Chicken Mole Enchilada (frozen) – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10

** Chicken Pot Pie (frozen) – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10

** Impossible ‘Meat’loaf (frozen) –sautéed balsamic mushrooms, olive oil mashed potatoes, steamed carrots…$15

Double Chocolate Cake – chocolate buttercream $4.95

Food Truck Menu

All items listed above are also available from the food truck

** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, provolone, tomato, spinach, pesto mayo on grilled sourdough served with french fries or spinach salad… $11.95

** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with french fries or spinach salad … $9.95

** Fish & Chips – caper tartar sauce served with french fries and coleslaw… 2 piece $10.95, 3 piece $13.95

** Beef and Lamb Gyro – cucumber, tomato, feta, lemon pepper tzatziki on pita served with french fries or spinach salad… $11.95

** Caramelized Onion Burger – gruyere, spinach, roasted garlic dijonnaise on brioche roll served with french fries or green salad … $11.95

** Bacon Cheddar Burger – lettuce, tomato, house sauce on a brioche bun served with french fries or spinach salad … $11.95

** Adobo Chicken Salad – romaine, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese, sour cream, tomatillo vinaigrette … $13.95

Food Truck Locations

** Monday – Seaview neighborhood, Edmonds

** Monday – Hickman Park neighborhood, Edmonds

** Tuesday – Crista, Shoreline

** Wednesday – Logan Ridge, Lynnwood

** Thursday – Snohomish Highlands, Snohomish

** Friday – Monte Vista neighborhood, Snohomish

Locations and online ordering links available at: